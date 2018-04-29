The Urban Frontier Cabin

The current conundrum for many people is simple. You might want to live in one of the expensive bubbles of economic and cultural vibrancy in order to access good paying jobs and upward mobility. But the cost of property and rent are insane. You could live in a radically less expensive part of the country where homes and rent are mercifully low, but not everyone longs for a tract home on the edge of Houston. I’ve argued for years that there are all sorts of cost effective towns and cities in the Midwest that are far better than many people assume. But Buffalo or Cincinnati can be a hard sell for people who really want San Diego or Miami.
A while back I walked past this van parked near my place in San Francisco. It was a high quality compact recreational vehicle that didn’t attract much attention to itself. I have a permanent Tiny House fixation and thought how much such a vehicle resembles a more discreet and nimble version of the cabin-on-wheels work-around. I priced this particular German engineered Canadian built model. It’s not cheap.
I saw the same van a week later in a slightly different spot. And then again. And again. After a couple of months I realized this wasn’t necessarily someone passing through for a casual visit. It appears that someone was living in the van full time.
Then I noticed this Dodge Ram van. Same same. It isn’t obvious from these photos, but the roof of this vehicle is fitted with various bits of equipment for natural light, ventilation, and solar panels. Notice the subtle interior drapes on a nondescript windowless cargo van. Someone’s living in there. And the Ram is a third the price of the German model. If purchased new a van might cost about $600 a month with a five year loan. There’s insurance, gas, maintenance, and a gym membership for showers and such. But compare that to the one bedroom apartment it’s parked in front of that’s renting for $5,400 – assuming you can find a vacancy and actually move in.
This Ford van appeared across the street. From my window I spotted the solar panels. There were plugs and valves fitted on the sides of the vehicle for electricity and water connections as well as vents for mechanical systems. “The Shelter Project.” Kinda says it all.
I’ve long noticed the RVs that populate the neighborhood. The larger vehicles are clearly more comfortable, but finding space to park them is a challenge in the city. And they aren’t exactly stealthy. To the extent that the inhabitants are clean, quiet, and behave respectably the authorities tend to leave them be, mostly because San Francisco cops have bigger problems to manage. But these folks are generally limited to non-residential areas if they’re going to do this for any length of time.
There’s a construction boom all over the Bay Area with skyscrapers and suburban office complexes being built everywhere. I always ask these folks where they live and the answer is almost always two or three hours away where homes are less expensive. Construction crews typically car pool in, rent a shared motel room for the week, then head back to their families for the weekend. A significant proportion of these workers actually live in other states and commute in for several months then return home at the end of a project.
I was at a construction site last week and noticed this pickup truck camper parked in a fenced off zone. It was quite homey and rustic like a little forest cabin, which I suspect is where the owner spends his time when he isn’t welding or pouring concrete.
I wandered around and found multiple vehicles that looked like they were at least semi-residential in nature. Inside were mattresses, sleeping bags, ice chests, clothes, and other household accoutrements of a bachelor nature.
This got me thinking and I turned to YouTube. Down the rabbit hole I went. Evidently this van living is a thing. The majority of the stories come from middle class people in high priced parts of the world like Canada, Australia, the U.K. and California. There are a LOT of these stories out there.
I’m well aware of the various arguments against this sort of thing.
“These videos of shiny young people living a carefree life in vans doesn’t accurately reflect the reality of being quasi homeless.”
I agree. See here. In fact the people who make these videos will tell you all about the gory details of why van life isn’t perfect. They’ll also explain why the trade offs are sometimes worth it – or not.
“These people living in vehicles aren’t paying their share of public services! They’re sponging off the rest of productive society!”
In response I ask… Do you own a home you bought years ago? Has Prop 13 (in California) allowed you to pay property taxes based on the purchase price rather than the current market value? How’s that mortgage interest tax deduction working for you? Do you live in a rent controlled apartment? Are you renting out your spare room on Airbnb? Are you one of the folks who opposes construction of new housing in your town because you don’t want its character to change? Just sayin’.
“This is insane. Normal people shouldn’t be forced to live in vehicles just because housing costs have gone nuts.”
My reply. But y’are Blanche. But y’are.
I have been thinking about van living for years, as a backup plan in case everything goes to hell. Being quasi homeless is way better than real homelessness. Most people would consider me financially stable. I owe nothing and I live well within my income. But all you need is one major medical problem and it’s all gone, unless you have gold plated insurance or a few million dollars handy. Recently I got into a conversation with a guy at the coffee shop who brought up this topic because he was thinking about it too. It shows you how much insecurity is below the surface.
I think that any difficulty or inconvenience associated with van living is perceived in comparison to your life experiences. If you’ve always done backcountry camping, like me, then a van is luxury camping.
Several basic practical issues to think about:
A plain white work van is best. Why let anyone know you’re living in there and attract attention? Once in a while you could stay in a campground and drop the stealth but it is too expensive all the time. Where I live in rural New England there are trailheads all over the place that make excellent parking spots because people are used to seeing vehicles there overnight. I talked to a van dweller at Wal-Mart who told me that they allow overnight parking at all their stores. Not very aesthetic but it will do in a pinch.
Another issue is having a mailing address for banking, taxes, vehicle registration, license, etc. A po box won’t work. For some people this could be a problem. I have heard that there are private po boxes you can rent that are disguised as actual addresses but I am not sure if this is true. Has anyone else heard about this?
One work around for a physical postal address would be to join a co-working space. Some charge a minimal fee for a one year membership and provide a business address.
Even in less costly areas you may see RVs parked in tech company parking lots for itinerant contractors. Unsure whether they prefer this, as I haven’t talked to any. (The ones I spoke with lived in motels sometimes partially offset by a per diem expense.) So the problem for them appears more likely to be excessive job mobility than housing.
Some people are living in McMansions with five rooms filled with stuff they don’t use anymore, and others are living in vans.
If their incomes were cheaper I’d say the people in the vans were smarter. But eventually, I hope we’ll all be smarter and allow the McMansions to be divided up in to apartments.
The bay area has its own subreddit for vandwellers.
It’s active.
https://www.reddit.com/r/BayAreaVandwellers/
Here’s the main vandwellers subreddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/vandwellers/comments/
One influencer in the subculture isn’t young, he’s pretty unabashed about living in vehicles being the only practical form of retirement for him and many others.
Here’s his delightfully kitsch website:
http://www.cheaprvliving.com
And youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAj7O3LCDbkIR54hAn6Zz7A
Before finishing up grad school, I considered buying up a depreciated camper, using one of the 0% financing offers I keep getting to buy a used pickup, and saving myself both the struggles of renting a sight-unseen apartment and the overall housing crisis on the west coast.
I ended up getting a similarly paid offer from a west coast tech company, for a position located in Austin.
I can rent a room within walking/biking distance (i.e. .5-2 miles) of where I’ll be working for under $500 a month.
Plus, I’ve got family and friends to stay with initially while I scope out places.
It’s not a tract home on the edge of Houston. It’s a 30 minute walk from downtown.
Folks complain that Austin’s got a housing crisis, but honestly- no, it doesn’t. Not yet.
Texas is booming because jobs pay well, and housing is still legal to build.
That is subject to change.
Good for you Ian! Congrats.
I believe Texas is a more reasonable place to live these days than California given the ability to earn money relative to the cost and availability of housing. I do warn that Texas is simply in the adolescent stage of growth similar to the California I remember from previous decades. Eventually the growth slows down just as accumulated long term obligations begin to press in. Texas will have it’s “California” moment in due time. In the meantime… enjoy!
For most of my childhood, I remember families were getting relocated all the time from my Boston area neighborhood to then-“business friendly” Southern California.
All the same things were said of Orange County – they will still let you build, free spirits that don’t care what color your shudders are like here in snooty Massachusetts. Remarkable how quickly it all changed.
I think my family lived in SoCal in the “golden years”, the 70s before the coastline initiative and Prop 13, although the house my folks paid less than $40K for in the early 70s is worth about a million today. Their house in a tony suburb “back east” has only appreciated about half as much.
Meanwhile, in the midwest, I have never spent more than 20% of income on housing except for about a year when I was buying on contract and property taxes spiked.
For the price of that van, here in the rust belt, one could live in a lakefront high-rise condo or a 6 bedroom manse built by the best European immigrant craftsmen. The communities are still vibrant and if one is well-educated & ambitious, it’s very plausible to retire in your late 20s with a mortgage-free house and modest 4-plex to pay the bills.
I got my current job because the predecessor (younger than I am) retired early and became a full-time RVer. That took me down the rabbit hole, too. My favorites are cheaprvliving.com (also a youtube channel another commenter linked to) and rvsueandcrew.net because both focus on how to live cheaply and skew to my age group. Bob Wells (cheaprvliving) covers every possible question you could have, from how to get cheap meds in Mexico to how to poop in a bucket. A typical person that Bob interviews is an older person on disability who has no family safety net and wants to keep her dog — living in a van on a Bureau of Land Management site as part of a fluid nomad community is her answer. I know some people see this as heart-breaking destitution, but I see this solution as (1) the kind of life hacks Johnny talks about and (2) a personal Kobayashi Maru. Even if you don’t plan to live in a van, contemplating such is useful for reflection — just what do you need to live contentedly and how can you get it when the universe conspires against you?
Kobayashi Maru – love it. If the game is rigged so there is no way to win – hack the game.
I’m not suggesting life in a van is good or bad. I’m observing what actually exists in the world and presenting it to a wider audience for contemplation. Ten seconds after a (fill in the blank: earthquake, fire, flood, pink slip, divorce) any one of us may find ourselves in a tough spot. Van life is one possible option.
And whether one views this as simple living or destitution depends on the type of decision you made – you live in a van (broke down jalopy or ten year old Chrysler or brand new Promaster) because you have to or choose to.
This is analogous to a comment my FIL made to my father this past weekend when visiting our house for my son’s first communion. My wife and I are very happy with the 1960’s vintage very lightly used Broyhill couch we purchased for our home from the local county hospice supporting secondhand store (ie they get households of not new, but barely used furniture from dead people’s estates). It is prominent in our living room and a very nice quality couch that I can lay flat on (I’m 6′-1″). And it was all of $250.
My FIL expressed concern to my father that us buying used furniture is a moral or financial failure when in reality it’s a small pragmatic and cost effective solution to managing part of our five person, one income household. Thankfully, my father is a pragmatic Great Lakes native with excellently refined aesthetic tastes and a love of quality furnishings (new or used or old or antique or vintage, etc), so I don’t have to worry about any judgment from him.
My furniture-obsessed friends always buy old stuff at estate sales and the like. The “bones” of an old couch or armchair are likely better quality than most new furniture today. Refurbishing an armchair is easy and cheap.
Jeez has SF gotten that gentrified – you shouldn’t be able to park a van like that on the street (and hold onto your solar panels)
I like to remind people that back in the early 1970s people had written San Francisco off as a lost cause of economic decline, falling property values, super low rents, drugs, crime, and sexual perversion. Middle class people fled the city and left it to fester with “Orientals and Negros.” Times change. Lets give it another forty or fifty years and see where things are. Everything has a beginning, a middle, and an end.
suggest checking out “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder
Excellent!
https://www.jessicabruder.com/nomadlandbook/
I was going to suggest the same. That’s an interesting read.
I can’t tell whether those Shelter Project people are being gutsy or having suicidal ideations; they certainly seem to be daring the cops to harass them! The moment the city and the PD change their tune they will be first in the enforcement queue.
OTOH re. (quasi) homelessness I think a worthy goal for housing activists would be to goad cities into getting (back) into the public baths business. Having safe, not price-gouging places where to maintain basic hygiene would make a world of difference for an increasing number of people. Of course cities won’t like it because it would be tantamount to an admission that they can’t or won’t solve their housing problem anytime soon but perhaps with enough pressure they could be persuaded. On the flip side it should be a cheap measure.
Plenty of government agencies and non profit groups attempt to provide bathing facilities, potable water, transitional shelter, medical and social services, etc to the homeless. Property owners inevitably freak out and shut the programs down. Such facilities are viewed as magnets that attract the homeless. No one wants their area to become a favela. The preferred solution is always to have the authorities send the homeless “away” and to spend someone else’s money for the relocation effort. And since every jurisdiction is busy playing whack-a-mole pushing the indigent from place to place the problem is never addressed. This is the reality.
Most people don’t know this, but every city and county in California is given a housing quota. It is broken down by so much market rate housing (charge what you can) vs various levels of “affordable” housing (charge based on a formula around local average incomes). In the Bay Area, most of the outlying communities have pretty low quotas (though a decade ago most had greater quotas, but they’ve since been reallocated to the larger cities in the Bay Area). Under the current program (Plan Bay Area) over half of new housing units are supposed to be high density, deed restricted affordable units, which can be pretty expensive to build, and largely located in the current urban cores.
The region has always fallen short of meeting the quotas. Since the affordable quotas are unprofitable to build they don’t get built save by a few non-profit developers or squeezed in as a percentage of otherwise market rate developments. The Bay Area Council (a business advocacy group) used to publish annual reports showing how few units were being built relative to the quotas for each community, often met with howls of protests from the various city councils and planning departments.
A cynic might say that the system has been crafted so as to enrich current homeowners while shuffling off the young (heavily minority) into units where they’ll never participate in any equity appreciation, or even into vans.
Fun fact: in the last series of photos with the construction workers, there was a proposal to include 1200 housing units with all that new office space, and it was even supported by the city council, but it was shot down by the biotech industry. https://www.smdailyjournal.com/news/local/housing-at-oyster-point-stalls/article_41bfd54a-33c6-11e8-a4b9-c301b7aefd56.html
Presumably, they had legitimate concerns (the environment, safety, blah, blah) but I think they just have long-term expansion plans and don’t want housing to take up the last parcels in the area. Instead, they’ll just sit tight and let the Chinese developers build the office space and when the economy sours (ours or China’s or both), they’ll swoop in and get the properties for pennies on the dollar.
So I guess van life is here to stay. Or, if Texas can figure out how to offer the residential product many people want (e.g. streetcar suburbs), at scale, then it’s game over / problem solved for the housing crisis. One can hope.
Former Californians are flooding into Texas and not just Austin/San Antonio area. The city that’s probably on cusp of getting rediscovered is Ft. Worth. Older than Dallas, with amazing museums and the like. It’s real Texas in the best sense of the word. Unlike, say, Dallas.
Like the old joke… What does Dallas have that Ft. Worth doesn’t? A charming city thirty miles away. Honestly, the two cities have a case of the Marsha, Marsha, Marshas. They bicker like sisters.
Down by the river…
It’s not just young people doing this — and not just people in high rent parts of the country (I live in Cincinnati). It’s people in their 50’s and 60’s, too – like us. My boyfriend has been following a number of van life groups for the past couple of years. A month ago, he took the plunge and bought a 2018 (used) Dodge Ram van with low miles. He’s researched how to fully insulate and outfit it. His plan is to turn it into a mobile studio/sleeping spac so he can travel around the country, doing his True Crime Historian podcast from the road. We’re also looking at buying s small companion teardrop-ish trailer (big enough for an all in one bath/shower) for those trips that I’m a part of 🙂
Yep. Here are some samples of older people living in vans.
Dear Johnny,
Thank you for blogging on this topic. I found this post especially interesting because I have noticed that the line of such vehicles parked along El Camino Real in Palo Alto (notably along the side of the Stanford U stadium and across from Town & Country Village shopping center) has been growing in recent years. My Internet surfaris have not yielded many stories, and of those few providing much context beyond “rents in the region are high.” I hope you will blog more on this subject in the future.
I actually have photos of some of those Palo Alto vans by Town and Country. You know about this guy’s blog right? https://frominsidethebox.com/